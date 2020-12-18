Teenager set off fireworks at police in Golders Green shop

Published: 12:12 PM December 18, 2020

A teenager has been sentenced after setting off fireworks at police inside a supermarket in Golders Green.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Willesden Magistrates youth court on Wednesday, having pleaded guilty to seven counts of assaulting an emergency worker, assault by beating, and threatening to kill a police officer.

The teen also admitted using a firework, criminal damage, and using threatening and abusive behaviour.

She was sentenced to a 12-month detention and training order.

One of the offences was on November 8 when police arrived at a shop in Golders Green Road, where two teenagers were setting off fireworks, which they then directed at Met officers.

On November 16 the convicted teenager assaulted members of staff at a north London hospital, as well as breaking computer and electrical equipment.

While inside a police van, she threatened an officer, and then in custody she assaulted four police officers.

On November 26 police attended a school after a former pupil – who was banned from the grounds – threatened a staff member.

When officers approached her, she attempted to punch them, and spat in an officer’s face before damaging a police van.

Inspector Sammi Elfituri said: “This young person’s behaviour towards police officers, hospital staff, teachers and other members of the local community over the last few months has been utterly unacceptable and has caused harm and injury to those simply doing their jobs.

“We will always look to bring those who assault our staff to justice and deal robustly with those who cause harm, injury and damage. Abuse and assault on emergency workers is never acceptable in any circumstances.

“I am glad that the court has sent out a strong message in this case with a custodial sentence to protect both emergency workers and the public.”