Missing: Barnet teen with knowledge of Hornsey and Wood Green
- Credit: Met Police
A teenager from Barnet has gone missing.
Kameron Parchment was last seen by a friend on the 134 bus - heading towards North Finchley - at around 5pm last Tuesday (January 26).
The 14-year-old was wearing black trousers, a white Nike top and black jumper.
Kameron has some knowledge of Hornsey and Wood Green, and may have been in the Friern Barnet and Finchley areas.
The teenager's mum said: “I am absolutely worried sick about Kameron. It is really out of character for him. All I want is for him to contact me, just so I know he is alright.
"Kameron, if you a reading this, please, please get in touch. We all love you very much, we just want to know you’re safe.”
Det Insp Jon Moseling admitted that the longer Kameron is missing, the "more concerning it is".
The north west command unit officer added: "At the heart of this is a young boy whose family are in shock about him going missing – if you can help us find their son and brother, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”
Anyone with information - please call 101 and quote CAD 5391/26JAN.