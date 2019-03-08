Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Euston flat blaze: Fire brigade gives safety warning for tea lights after candles cause fire

PUBLISHED: 11:36 05 April 2019

Cobourg Street. Picture: Google Street View

Cobourg Street. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Firefighters have urged caution after tealights are believed to have caused a fire yesterday at a block of flats near Euston station.

Most of the ground floor flat in the three-storey block was damaged by the fire. One woman left the flat in Cobourg Street after the fire brigade was called at 9.45am.

She was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

The London Fire Brigade’s investigations team believe the cause was tea lights, which fell onto clothes and bedding - causing the blaze.

Four fire engines and 25 fire fighters from Euston, Soho and Kentish Town fire stations attended. It was under control by 10.24am.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles and tealights are one of the most common causes of fire.

“It’s really important you never leave them unattended and keep them away from curtains and anything else that can easily catch fire.

“We would also advise you to place them in a suitable fire resistant candleholder which won’t be knocked over, and make sure you put them out entirely when you leave the room and especially before bed.”

Most Read

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Finchley Road crash: 94-year-old man killed after being hit by lorry

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Kentish Town murder: Man in 20s stabbed to death in Grafton Road

Police tape across entrances to the estate off Grafton Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘We shall not be moved’: St Aloysius College students protest against administration of Archway school

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Kentish Town murder: Calvin Bungisa’s former football coach pays tribute to 22-year-old

Police tape across Vicars Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Finchley Road crash: 94-year-old man killed after being hit by lorry

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Kentish Town murder: Man in 20s stabbed to death in Grafton Road

Police tape across entrances to the estate off Grafton Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘We shall not be moved’: St Aloysius College students protest against administration of Archway school

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Kentish Town murder: Calvin Bungisa’s former football coach pays tribute to 22-year-old

Police tape across Vicars Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Sissoko explains key feature he loves about new Spurs stadium

Tottenham Hotspur players warm up ahead of the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Harris Academy St John’s Wood win basketball title

Harris Academy St John's Wood celebrate winning the London Basketball Association (LBA) Westminster League title (pic: Greenhouse Sports)

Haringey head to last season’s rivals still on course for back-to-back promotions

Haringey Borough midfielder Joe Staunton battles with Luke Callander of Bishop's Stortford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Euston flat blaze: Fire brigade gives safety warning for tea lights after candles cause fire

Cobourg Street. Picture: Google Street View

Early film pioneer who opened Britain’s first movie studios in Muswell Hill has been edited out of cinema history

From The Soldier's Courtship by Robert W Paul film pioneer 1895
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists