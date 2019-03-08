Euston flat blaze: Fire brigade gives safety warning for tea lights after candles cause fire

Cobourg Street. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Firefighters have urged caution after tealights are believed to have caused a fire yesterday at a block of flats near Euston station.

Most of the ground floor flat in the three-storey block was damaged by the fire. One woman left the flat in Cobourg Street after the fire brigade was called at 9.45am.

She was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

The London Fire Brigade’s investigations team believe the cause was tea lights, which fell onto clothes and bedding - causing the blaze.

Four fire engines and 25 fire fighters from Euston, Soho and Kentish Town fire stations attended. It was under control by 10.24am.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles and tealights are one of the most common causes of fire.

“It’s really important you never leave them unattended and keep them away from curtains and anything else that can easily catch fire.

“We would also advise you to place them in a suitable fire resistant candleholder which won’t be knocked over, and make sure you put them out entirely when you leave the room and especially before bed.”