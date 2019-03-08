Mystery of black cab dumped in woods near Crouch End

The black cab that has been left in woods near Highgate Woods school. Picture: Gemma Blencowe Archant

Mystery surrounds a taxi that has been dumped in woods behind Highgate Woods School near the North London Cricket Club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The black cab that has been left in woods near Highgate Woods school. Picture: Gemma Blencowe The black cab that has been left in woods near Highgate Woods school. Picture: Gemma Blencowe

Walkers found the cab yesterday evening at 6pm with the doors open, taxi light on and the "engine still warm."

You may also want to watch:

It appeared to have been driven through trees and crashed into a tree stump.

The registration number is: LR56 ZGW. The badge number is 79472.

The black taxi had been driven into the woods, hit a tree stump and left. Picture: Gemma Blencowe The black taxi had been driven into the woods, hit a tree stump and left. Picture: Gemma Blencowe

The Metropolitan Police and Transport for London have both been contacted.

Did you see the taxi being dumped there, or know what happened? Contact the newsdesk on editorial@hamhigh.co.uk or call 0207 433 0119.