Search

Advanced search

Mystery of black cab dumped in woods near Crouch End

PUBLISHED: 16:18 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 10 September 2019

The black cab that has been left in woods near Highgate Woods school. Picture: Gemma Blencowe

The black cab that has been left in woods near Highgate Woods school. Picture: Gemma Blencowe

Archant

Mystery surrounds a taxi that has been dumped in woods behind Highgate Woods School near the North London Cricket Club.

The black cab that has been left in woods near Highgate Woods school. Picture: Gemma BlencoweThe black cab that has been left in woods near Highgate Woods school. Picture: Gemma Blencowe

Walkers found the cab yesterday evening at 6pm with the doors open, taxi light on and the "engine still warm."

You may also want to watch:

It appeared to have been driven through trees and crashed into a tree stump.

The registration number is: LR56 ZGW. The badge number is 79472.

The black taxi had been driven into the woods, hit a tree stump and left. Picture: Gemma BlencoweThe black taxi had been driven into the woods, hit a tree stump and left. Picture: Gemma Blencowe

The Metropolitan Police and Transport for London have both been contacted.

Did you see the taxi being dumped there, or know what happened? Contact the newsdesk on editorial@hamhigh.co.uk or call 0207 433 0119.

Most Read

Murder probe launched after man shot dead in Kentish Town

Police cordon and forensic tent Prince of Wales Rd junction Malden Rd NW5 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Woman suffers ‘potentially life changing injuries’ after being hit by a bus in Temple Fortune

A woman has been hit by a bus in Temple Fortune, near the Waitrose. Picture: Google Maps

Woman in her 20s fatally stabbed in Chalk Farm

Police tent outside Hardington block Belmont St NW1 on 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Bill Oddie among Hampstead locals urging council to stop Keats House’s bid for film screenings and alcohol licence

Bill Oddie is one of the Hampstead locals objecting to Keats House's new licensing application. Picture: Polly Hancock

Pensioner ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by van in East Finchley High Road

The site of the crash in East Finchley High Road. Picture: MPS Barnet

Most Read

Murder probe launched after man shot dead in Kentish Town

Police cordon and forensic tent Prince of Wales Rd junction Malden Rd NW5 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Woman suffers ‘potentially life changing injuries’ after being hit by a bus in Temple Fortune

A woman has been hit by a bus in Temple Fortune, near the Waitrose. Picture: Google Maps

Woman in her 20s fatally stabbed in Chalk Farm

Police tent outside Hardington block Belmont St NW1 on 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Bill Oddie among Hampstead locals urging council to stop Keats House’s bid for film screenings and alcohol licence

Bill Oddie is one of the Hampstead locals objecting to Keats House's new licensing application. Picture: Polly Hancock

Pensioner ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by van in East Finchley High Road

The site of the crash in East Finchley High Road. Picture: MPS Barnet

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Unbelievable Jeff Stelling marches through million pound barrier for Prostate Cancer UK

Jeff Stelling hits the �1million mark during his latest March for Men at Emirates Stadium (pic Jeremy Banks Photography)

‘It’s good to be back’ - Brondesbury captain Overy targets more success after winning promotion

The promotion winning Brondesbury team. Picture: James Overy

Hughes hails ‘incredible’ title win as North Middlesex crowned Premier Division champions

The Premier Division title winning North Middlesex side. Picture: Conrad Williams

Mystery of black cab dumped in woods near Crouch End

The black cab that has been left in woods near Highgate Woods school. Picture: Gemma Blencowe

Hornsey primary school reassures ‘furious’ parent their child won’t be taught about Michael Jackson

Weston Park Primary School has reassured parents their children won't be taught about Michael Jackson this year. Pictures: Polly Hancock/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists