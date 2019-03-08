Mystery of black cab dumped in woods near Crouch End
PUBLISHED: 16:18 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 10 September 2019
Mystery surrounds a taxi that has been dumped in woods behind Highgate Woods School near the North London Cricket Club.
The black cab that has been left in woods near Highgate Woods school. Picture: Gemma Blencowe
Walkers found the cab yesterday evening at 6pm with the doors open, taxi light on and the "engine still warm."
It appeared to have been driven through trees and crashed into a tree stump.
The registration number is: LR56 ZGW. The badge number is 79472.
The black taxi had been driven into the woods, hit a tree stump and left. Picture: Gemma Blencowe
The Metropolitan Police and Transport for London have both been contacted.
Did you see the taxi being dumped there, or know what happened? Contact the newsdesk on editorial@hamhigh.co.uk or call 0207 433 0119.