Taxi drivers donate to help re-decorate East Finchley children’s centre

Clare Politzer in the refurbished children's bedroom. Picture: Norwood Archant

A taxi drivers’ charity has helped an East Finchley children’s respite centre to redecorate.

The London Taxi Drivers’ Charity for Children (LTDCC) gave £700 to the Buckets and Spades Centre – which is run by 234 year old charity Norwood.

The Buckets and Spades Centre offers respite care for children with learning difficulties and complex health needs, and it has used the money to refresh one of the bedrooms children stay in on a day-to-day basis.

Claire Politzer, the centre’s manager said: “Donations like this are absolutely crucial for us to be able to keep offering the support we do for young people and their families.

“In particular, the work to refurbish this bedroom now makes it a warmer and cosier place for children to stay overnight and helps to create that home away from home feel.”

The LTDCC has been working with Norwood since 1928, when one cabbie, Mick Cohen, decided to raise money for the orphanage that had once been his home.