David Baddiel and Morwenna Banks help raise £1,500 for Camden Music Trust at sold-out Lauderdale House event

PUBLISHED: 13:38 01 May 2019

David Baddiel and Morwenna Banks at Lauderdale House for the Mayor of Camden's fundraiser for the Camden Music Trust on Friday 26 April. Picture: Kareen Cox/Camden Council

Kareen Cox

Laughter filled the air at Lauderdale House on Friday night, as David Baddiel and Morwenna Banks helped raise cash for the Camden Music Trust.

At the sold-out event in Highgate, the couple told tales of their time in comedy, film, animation and children's books.

Mr Baddiel rose to fame with the Mary Whitehouse Experience in the 1980s before teaming up with Frank Skinner to present Fantasy Football.

Meanwhile Ms Banks has starred in a number of TV comedies, and is the voice of several characters in children's show Peppa Pig.

The event raised £1,500 for the Camden Music Trust, the mayor Jenny Headlam-Wells' chosen charity. In total, £83,000 has been raised since last May.

Her mayoral term will end later this month, with Kilburn councillor Maryam Eslamdoust replacing her.

Cllr Headlam-Wells said: “Thanks to Morwenna and David for generously giving their time to support my charity and providing such an enjoyable and fun evening.”

