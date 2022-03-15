Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Synagogue community pulls together to send aid to Ukraine

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 6:00 AM March 15, 2022
Donations brought to Hampstead Garden Suburb Synagogue

Hundreds of donations brought to Hampstead Garden Suburb Synagogue has now been driven to the Ukrainian border - Credit: Hampstead Garden Suburb Synagogue

Hampstead Garden Suburb's Jewish community pulled together to send aid to Ukraine.

At Hampstead Garden Suburb Synagogue on Sunday (March 13), 625 boxes were packed with emergency aid to add to the the 180 boxes filled the week before.

With the help and logistics of Goods for Good, the haul is now on its way to Chelm in Poland, 25km from the Ukrainian border.

Katherine Isaacs, vice chair of Hampstead Garden Suburb Synagogue, said thanked those involved.

"When we put out the call for help and item donation for emergency aid for Ukrainian refugees, we could not have envisaged the overwhelming amount of support we received. It was truly humbling to watch and be a part of," she said.

She said help came from every area of the community - members queuing outside Bekems and Kosher Kingdom, groups of parents coming together to fund a £1,500 supermarket order, and "an army of Project Impact volunteers from years 9 to 11, all of whom could not have been more motivated to help".

"This was a true community project and we are so proud of the incredible work done by so many."


Support Ukraine
