Camden residents offered symptom-free Covid testing

Published: 4:18 PM January 21, 2021

Testing centres are in Chalk Farm, Swiss Cottage, Camden Town and Regent's Park - Credit: PA

Residents in Camden can now get a Covid test even if they don’t have symptoms of the virus.

Camden Council is offering free lateral flow tests for people without symptoms but who cannot work from home, meaning they have to travel to work.

The tests are available at Swiss Cottage Library; 33-35 Jamestown Road in Camden Town; the Charlie Ratchford Centre in Chalk Farm; and Triton Café near Great Portland Street tube station.

Having started on Tuesday (January 19), the scheme is for people who cannot work from home, or who cannot access testing through their employer.

Results from a lateral flow test arrive within 45 minutes and are aimed at identifying people who do not have symptoms of the virus, but who may be infectious.

Appointments for the symptom-free tests must be booked in advance online. Centres are open Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm.

Swiss Cottage Library (event space), 88 Avenue Road, London NW3 3HA

33-35 Jamestown Road, London NW1 7DB

The Charlie Ratchford Centre, Belmont St, Chalk Farm, London NW1 8HF

Triton Café at Regents Place, 17 - 19 Triton Street, Regent's Place London NW1 3BF

