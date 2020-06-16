Video: Swiss Cottage school’s virtual choir sings Lean On Me in message of lockdown harmony

UCL Academy's virtual choir performing Lean On Me by Bill Withers. Picture: UCL Academy Archant

A Swiss Cottage school’s virtual choir has recorded its own version of Bill Withers’ Lean on Me to inspire lockdown togetherness.

The uplifting rendition was recorded by teachers, parents, students and governors of the UCL Academy “family” who each recorded snippets from their homes.

The slow number from the late Bill Withers, who died in March, was sung as a message of solidarity by Black Lives Matter protestors in the US including outside the White House.

UCL Academy co-principal Robin Street said: “We’re really proud of the song which is sending out a message of ‘we’re all in this together’.

“We might all be a bit down, finding things tough and missing everyone but we can still lean on each other.

“We’re very much a community school so the message of supporting each other we thought was really apt.”

UCL Academy performance coach Stephen Davies said: “It was so good to see everyone’s reactions and keen attitudes towards this project.

“It was a pleasure to put together, and I can only hope that the video puts a smile on as many people’s faces as possible.

“I think the song choice conveys an important message during these testing times, as well as leaving an important message to students – not to worry, to stay safe and that we are all looking forward to seeing them again as soon as possible.”

On June 15 UCL Academy welcomed a small group of students back following lockdown closure, with more pupils expected to return next week.

