Camden Council to hold ‘EU make Camden’ information evening for EU citizens in borough

PUBLISHED: 14:59 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 05 March 2019

Swiss Cottage Library. Picture: George Rex/Creative Commons

Swiss Cottage Library. Picture: George Rex/Creative Commons

Camden Council is holding an information evening on Monday, for EU citizens living in the borough.

The event at Swiss Cottage Library will give EU citizens the chance to hear what is being done to manage the impact of Brexit, and for them to ask questions and get advice on their future.

The evening is free, and starts at 6.30pm.

Leader of the council, Georgia Gould said: “I want our EU residents to know that they are valued here in Camden and that we are here to support them thorough uncertain times.

“We’ll be helping residents to complete the settlement application process and working together as a community to support anybody feeling uncertain about what will happen after Brexit. We want our EU citizens to continue to call Camden their home and we will do everything possible to make sure that happens.”

Are you an EU citizen living in Camden, Haringey or Barnet? The Ham&High would like to tell your story as you deal with how Brexit will affect you. Contact the newsdesk on 0207 433 0119 or editorial@hamhigh.co.uk

Topic Tags:

