From Swiss Cottage tavern to Cosmo’s Restaurant: Talk on Swiss Cottage’s history at Primrose Hill Community Centre

PUBLISHED: 10:45 07 March 2019

Swiss Cottage in 1952. Picture: Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre

Archant

Swiss Cottage is, if you didn’t know, named after a pub.

In hope of teaching the community a bit more about the fascinating area intertwined with the Finchley Road, the senior archivist at the Camden Local Studies and Archives centre, Tudor Allen, will be giving a talk at the Primrose Hill Community Centre next week.

Tudor told this newspaper: “The talk will show how 200 years ago the area was still fields through which the River Tyburn ran, how its development began with the construction of the Finchley Road in the late 1820s, and how many notable buildings and institutions have enriched life there – from the Swiss Cottage tavern to Cosmo’s Restaurant.”

Head along on Wednesday, and you might just find out a little about some of Swiss Cottage’s famous ex-residents Sigmund Freud, T S Eliot, and Lillie Langtry.

The free talk starts at 2pm at the centre in Hopkinsons Place.

