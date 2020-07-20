‘It means everything’: Care home residents turn 90 and 100 – and are finally able to see their loved ones
PUBLISHED: 17:51 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:51 20 July 2020
Two families were finally reunited after months of lockdown separation in time to celebrate milestone birthdays at an NW3 care home.
Compton Lodge in Swiss Cottage has allowed pre-booked visits with strict safety procedures in place, and this meant Angela Heylin was able to celebrate her husband Maurice’s 90th birthday with him – after the couple had been apart for the longest period of their 49 year relationship.
And 100 year-old Urania Brett was also able to celebrate with her family, who read her birthday card from the queen to her.
Angela Heylin said: “I couldn’t speak at first; we both cried.”
Urania’s daughter Judith du Vivier added: “To be able to actually be with her - safely - for this very special occasion, to sing Happy Birthday and read her the card from the Queen has meant everything to me and my family.”
Both women praised management at the home, which is run by the Central and Cecil Housing Trust.
