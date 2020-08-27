Swiss Cottage businesses plead: ‘Make parking easier to save independent shops’

Businesses in Swiss Cottage have called on Camden Council to relax parking restrictions near to their Finchley Road shops to give them a much-needed boost.

Fiona Bowrey, who has run Snappy Snaps in the area for 32 years, and Rohit Patel, from card shop Paper Art, both told this newspaper coronavirus had made life very difficult for them, and they need help to get customers back through the doors.

Fiona, who was featured in this newspaper when she first opened the photography franchise in the 1980s, said: “While we were closed, online scooped up quite a lot of our business, and the way shopping habits have changed, we’re always going to find it difficult to compete with them. We need to give customers an incentive to come back.”

She said her and husband Simon had prioritised giving people and individual service, including by delivering photos by bike. But she added she was concerned if the council didn’t help out with parking in a notoriously congested area, independent businesses would struggle.

Fiona, 56, added: “Our concern is about the whole area – there are so many independent shops and relaxing parking restrictions, even just giving people a free hour parking would encourage families to come out.”

Rohit has run Paper Arts since 1983, and said at this stage he felt the government had provided all the help it would, but asked the council to consider Fiona’s suggestion in the hope of encouraging customers to head down from Hampstead or St John’s Wood.

He said: “It’s be hard. We were closed for three months and then the first few days were busy – people getting things they’d been waiting for – but older people still don’t want to come out, and they’re the people who still write cards.

“The council should help. They need to make it easier for people to come and relaxing restrictions would help.”

Fiona has even taken her campaign to a big screen, of sorts. With the help of a local supporter, she paid for a huge LCD advert at the O2 Centre just up the road from her shop.

But a Camden Council spokesperson said the town hall said it had to “balance the needs of motorists with other - more sustainable - modes of transport that have also increased at this time such as cycling and walking”. They added that this meant “maintaining parking restrictions and providing more space for pedestrians” was necessary.

Business chief Cllr Danny Beales (Lab, Kentish Town) said: “Our response to support businesses through this period has been swift and met positively by our businesses community. However, we know the months ahead will continue to be challenging and we are working hard to ensure Camden businesses remain supported.”

He added the town hall was working with businesses to give them guidance and support they needed, and “continuing to make the necessary changes to streets across Camden in order to respond to the road safety challenges presented by Covid-19”.

The council is currently consulting on how best to support the borough’s high streets, see camdenfuturehighstreets.commonplace.is/about