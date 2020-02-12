Swain's Lane shopping parade: Highgate florist opens as part of long-awaited redevelopment

Fiona Haser Bizony, owner of Electric Daisy Flower Farm Shop. Picture: Britt Willoughby Dyer Britt Willoughby Dyer

A Highgate florist has thrown open its doors as part of a long-awaited independent shopping parade in Swain's Lane.

The new florist in Swain's Lane. Picture: Britt Willoughby Dyer The new florist in Swain's Lane. Picture: Britt Willoughby Dyer

Electric Daisy Flower Farm Shop (EDFFS) celebrated the store's official launch last Saturday (February 8) and will sell seasonal, organic British flowers grown from its Somerset farm.

In addition to the florist, the Swain's Lane multi-million pound redevelopment - which includes 12 flats and has gone through planning and building works for more than seven years - will include a butchers, fishmongers, bakery, greengrocers, dry cleaners and a wine bar, which is already open.

EDFFS owner Fiona Haser Bizony said: "It's that provenance and local feeling knowing that the flowers haven't got insecticides or pesticides, knowing that we're not using plastic.

"It's all of those things and its really important to be amongst other people who have got similar ethics. So I think it's going to be amazing with all these different shops here."

Over the coming months the remaining businesses in the Swain's Lane parade - redeveloped by Noble House - are expected to open.