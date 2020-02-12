Search

Swain's Lane shopping parade: Highgate florist opens as part of long-awaited redevelopment

PUBLISHED: 12:13 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 12 February 2020

Fiona Haser Bizony, owner of Electric Daisy Flower Farm Shop. Picture: Britt Willoughby Dyer

Fiona Haser Bizony, owner of Electric Daisy Flower Farm Shop. Picture: Britt Willoughby Dyer

Britt Willoughby Dyer

A Highgate florist has thrown open its doors as part of a long-awaited independent shopping parade in Swain's Lane.

The new florist in Swain's Lane. Picture: Britt Willoughby DyerThe new florist in Swain's Lane. Picture: Britt Willoughby Dyer

Electric Daisy Flower Farm Shop (EDFFS) celebrated the store's official launch last Saturday (February 8) and will sell seasonal, organic British flowers grown from its Somerset farm.

In addition to the florist, the Swain's Lane multi-million pound redevelopment - which includes 12 flats and has gone through planning and building works for more than seven years - will include a butchers, fishmongers, bakery, greengrocers, dry cleaners and a wine bar, which is already open.

EDFFS owner Fiona Haser Bizony said: "It's that provenance and local feeling knowing that the flowers haven't got insecticides or pesticides, knowing that we're not using plastic.

"It's all of those things and its really important to be amongst other people who have got similar ethics. So I think it's going to be amazing with all these different shops here."

Over the coming months the remaining businesses in the Swain's Lane parade - redeveloped by Noble House - are expected to open.

Most Read

Coronavirus patients being treated at the Royal Free Hospital rises to three

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

North Hill stabbing: Highgate teenager charged

Picture: Met Police

Saracens swept away by Sale in semi-final

Sale Sharks' Luke James receives a high tackle from Saracen's Alex Day during the Premiership Cup semi final match at the AJ Bell Stadium, Salford.

Hampstead Heath North Fairground site: Planning inspector rejects appeal over permanent caravan plan

The proposed development of a temporary caravan site used for more than 100 years by fairground workers and which borders Hampstead Heath has been challenged by residents. Picture: GOOGLE

East Finchley double murder: Alleged ‘assassin’ Obina Ezeoke had getaway car ‘under his control’ court hears

Annie Besala Ekofo and Bervil Kalikala-Ekofo.

