Swain's Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Thonmoy Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike. Picture: Thonmoy Josh Dey Archant

A medical student has spoken of his agony after being knocked off his bike by a BMW in Swain’s Lane and left with a life-threatening brain bleed.

Thonmoy Josh Dey, 22, of Archway, was left for dead by the hit-and-run driver on Easter Sunday.

Thonmoy has shared shocking CCTV footage of the incident with the Ham&High – and is now calling on the public to help find the driver responsible.

The video shows the black convertible BMW coming down Swain's Lane towards the roundabout at its junction with Highgate Road.

Driving on the wrong side of the road, it smashes into Thonmoy, sending him flying, and barely slows down.

The student, who is supposed to be sitting exams in mid-May, told this newspaper: “I don't really remember anything of the incident. I was just hit with such force.

“I remember waking up in hospital and just asking what on earth happened, and where was my bike? I was so confused.

“I have seen drivers being reckless but never did I imagine I would ever myself have been hit by a car.”

Thonmoy was stunned when he was able to recover the footage. “What shocked me the most was when I looked up the CCTV was the way he was driving – he was on the wrong side of the road,” he said.

“I could even see the guy's face – it looks like he's smiling like it's just a normal day. He hit a cyclist and ran.”

In addition to the brain bleed, Thonmoy's injuries include a nose “broken into multiple bits” and knee ligament damage.

He said although he loved cycling, he couldn't see himself back on a bike soon.

“I don't think it'll deter me in the long-term,” he said, “but I can't see being back on a bike this year. I don't want to get back on a bike because I don't want to think about getting hit by a car.”

The police are investigating but at this time have not made any arrests. After being told to obtain the CCTV himself, Thonmoy immediately passed it to investigating officers.

He is now hoping the footage will help identify the driver – number plate TF07 JKS – and bring him to justice.

Readers can watch the video at hamhigh.co.uk. Some may find it distressing. Do you know the driver? Call the police on 101 quoting reference number CAD 5769 of April 21.