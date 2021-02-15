Sven Badzak: Two more arrested on suspicion of murder
- Credit: Jasna Badzak
Police have arrested two more men on suspicion of the murder of Sven Badzak.
The 22-year-old, who lived at his mother's home in Maida Vale and his grandmother's in West Hampstead, was killed in Willesden Lane, Kilburn on February 6.
A 16-year-old was also stabbed - and remains in hospital in a stable condition.
On February 14, a 20-year-old man was arrested, and a 19-year-old was then detained on February 15. Both remain in custody.
Two teenagers, 17 and 16, were previously arrested and both have been released on bail.
Over the weekend Det Insp Mark Wrigley said the investigation was "making good progress", but urged the public to help.
He said: "We want to identify further suspects and are appealing for the public’s help. Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear anything?
"If so, I would urge you to get in touch. Any detail, no matter how small, could help us."
To share any information, pictures or video, call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5580/06Feb.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.