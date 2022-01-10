Survivors and descendants mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Dr Eva Schloss, step-sister of Anne Frank is in conversation with grandson Eric at a Generation2Generation online event to mark National Holocaust Memorial Day. - Credit: Archant

A Golders Green education charity is running talks by survivors and their descendants ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day.

Generation 2 Generation helps the children and grandchildren of survivors to tell their family stories in schools, religious and civic spaces to inspire tolerance and commemorate their lives.

Chair of the board of trustees Anita Peleg, whose late mother Naomi Blake survived Auschwitz and a Nazi death march before settling as a sculptor in Muswell Hill, said: "We believe that descendants of Holocaust survivors have an important role to ensure the experiences of their families who suffered racism and discrimination shouldn't be forgotten. These stories can offer valuable learning promoting tolerance of all groups in society."

Chair of the G2G Trustees Anita Peleg with her late mother the sculptor Naomi Blake who survived Auschwitz, forced labour and a death march - Credit: Archant

On January 16, St John's Wood survivor and Anne Frank's step-sister Dr Eva Schloss is in conversation with grandson Eric. The online event sees the 92-year-old talk about her book The Promise, and her father Erich Geiringer's comment in 1940: “Children I promise you this. Everything you do leaves something behind: nothing gets lost. All the good that you have accomplished will continue in the lives of the people you have touched".

Eva Schloss with her brother Heinz in 1939. Their father's promise that good deeds will continue in the lives of those you have touched inspired her to tell her story - Credit: Nigel Sutton

Other events to mark National Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27 – the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau – include the stories of former Hampstead resident Sabina Miller, who escaped the Warsaw ghetto and hid in Germany under a false identity, and Lela Black from St John's Wood, who was deported from Athens to Auschwitz where her husband and daughter were murdered.

The late Holocaust survivor and Hampstead resident Sabina Miller who escaped the Warsaw Ghetto and hid in Germany under a false identity. - Credit: Archant

Lela's story is told by granddaughter Jacqueline Luck who grew up in Hampstead Garden Suburb: “I feel a great sense of responsibility to tell my Grandma's story, especially as she is no longer with us. As a secondary school teacher, I believe it is essential to bring these stories to life and for there to be a tangible personal connection to them. This should never be just confined to the pages of a history book, especially in the face of rising antisemitism and misinformation on social media."

G2G speakers held 90 Holocaust education events in 2021 and use eyewitness testimony, photos, letters and film to tell their family stories.

Full details of events will be published at Generation2Generation.org.uk