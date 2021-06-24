Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Survey: What will you do differently after the Covid lockdowns are over?

Published: 4:11 PM June 24, 2021   
Masked Londoners during the Covid-19 pandemic

Masked Londoners during the Covid-19 pandemic - Credit: Luciana Guerra/PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems determined that July 19 will be the "terminus date" when all restrictions end – but will life really go back to normal?

Will you shake hands with people once again? Are masks here to stay?

Could an increased respect for personal space be a by-product of this whole thing?

We'd like to hear your thoughts via the short survey below.

Coronavirus
North London News
East London News

