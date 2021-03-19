Covid-19 surge testing begins in Muswell Hill for Brazilian variant

Published: 7:41 PM March 19, 2021

Enhanced Covid testing in Muswell Hill started on Friday (March 19) after a case of the Brazilian variant was found.

Testing is planned for up to two weeks and a list of postcodes affected in N10 and N11 has been published by Barnet Council, which is working with Haringey.

People in the affected postcodes are being asked to take a test if they don’t have symptoms.

Home test kits will be delivered to some addresses and other homes will be asked to get tested at one of the local mobile testing units.

All affected postcodes will receive a leaflet through their door telling them how they will be tested.

The mobile testing units began on Friday (March 19), while door to door tests completed at residents’ homes will start on Monday (March 22).

Cllr Daniel Thomas, leader of Barnet Council, previously said: “The Brazilian variant of Covid-19 was detected in an N10 postcode in Haringey.

“There is no evidence at present that they have passed the infection further. However, we are working closely with colleagues in Haringey Council to introduce door-to-door testing and to deploy mobile testing units to encourage residents to get tested so that we can see if it has spread any further.”

Haringey Council leader Cllr Joseph Ejiofor said: “We have no reason to think that this variant poses any more threat than the dominant strain of COVID-19, but let’s make no mistake – our battle with Covid-19 is not over and everyone must play their part in stopping further spread.

“I would urge all in the Muswell Hill area who are asked to come forward for further testing, to do so."

The mobile testing units are located at:

St Peter Le Poer Church (car park), Albion Ave, London N10 1AQ (from 8am to 3pm)

Power League Barnet (car park), Trott Road, Off Colney Hatch Ln, Friern Barnet, London N10 1ST (from 8am to 3pm) - due to current ongoing roadworks, there is limited access to vehicles. Residents can still access the car park via walk-ins.

Summerland Gardens Car Park, Muswell Hill, London N10 3QN (from 8:30am to 3pm).

Home test kits delivered to people’s doors will be collected and sent off by council officers wearing high visibility vests.

The home test kits can also be collected and completed tests dropped off at the following locations: