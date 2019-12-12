Support the Giving Tree and give a child some Christmas cheer

The Giving Tree has returned to the O2 Centre, which hopes to collect 600 gifts to donate to deserving children.

The centre, in Finchley Road has partnered with Camden Foster Care and Barnardo's charities, helping to spread Christmas cheer to children in need.

If you want to donate, find the Giving Tree at the main entrance, pick up a child's name tag, buy them an age-appropriate present, which you can then drop off in the collection box, staff will be on site to help with any enquiries.

Blair Mortimer, a social worker for Camden Foster Care, said: "As a fostering social worker with Camden and foster carer for 23 years, I feel passionate about children in care having the best experiences we can offer them.

"Christmas is such a difficult time for many looked after children for a number of reasons.

"Having the support of the O2 Centre and the Giving Tree Appeal means so much to everyone because it enables us to provide gifts for the most vulnerable children and brighten this festival time for them.

"Feedback from shoppers has told us that you really appreciate the opportunity to show that communities care."

Click here for more on The Giving Tree.