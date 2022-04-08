Gasholder Park at King's Cross, which has been named as one of London's best places to live by The Sunday Times - Credit: Andre Langlois

King’s Cross and Victoria Park have been named among the best places to live in London in a prestigious annual guide.

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2022 features six areas of London, chosen based on range of factors from schools, transport and broadband to culture, green spaces and the health of the high street.

The guide, which includes 70 locations across 10 regions of the UK, is released online today (April 8) and an edited version will be available in the newspaper on Sunday.

The Times and Sunday Times property editor Helen Davies said the list is "necessarily subjective".

She said: "Leave it just to statistics and you will never capture the spirit of a place.

"For that, you need to visit to take into account that ‘you have to be here’ feeling.

"Is the pub dog-friendly, for example? Can you live car-free? What are the schools and houses like?

"Is it multicultural and multigenerational, and can it offer a good way of life to lots of different sorts of people?"

King's Cross

King's Cross, where the average house price is £655,000, is a new entry this year.

The judges said: "With most of London within walking distance and unrivalled Tube and train links, there’s no handier perch for those lucky enough to be able to afford it than the regenerated, revitalised King’s Cross.

"It’s not just convenient, it’s stylish, too, whether you’re shopping or dining in Coal Drops Yard or living in one of the wedge-shaped Gasholders flats."

Coal Drops Yard at Gasholder Park in King’s Cross - Credit: Andre Langlois

Victoria Park

With an average house price of £755,000, Victoria Park was described by the judges as follows:

"This leafy east London enclave is the place to come if you want both birdsongs and urban buzz.

"It offers easy access to the happening ’hoods, but its family-friendly blend of glorious green space, independent shops and pubs, strong state schools and yellow-brick period homes would stand out anywhere."

Victoria Park. - Credit: Ken Mears

Ilkley in West Yorkshire was named as the overall Best Place to Live in the UK, while Crystal Palace topped the London list.

The Sunday Times says average house prices were supplied by Halifax, which sponsors the guide, and up-to-date broadband speed information was provided by leading independent guide Thinkbroadband.com.