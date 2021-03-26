Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Muswell Hill and Primrose Hill make Sunday Times 'best places to live' list

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 4:19 PM March 26, 2021    Updated: 4:36 PM March 26, 2021
Primrose Hill "could be a set for a Wes Anderson film"

Primrose Hill "could be a set for a Wes Anderson film" - Credit: AndreaAstes/Getty Images Plus/ Yui Mok/PA Images

Although Teddington is the best place to live in London, according to the Sunday Times, Muswell Hill and Primrose Hill both earned a mention this year.

Hampstead and Highgate may have missed out on the paper's 2021 list, but the judges were full of praise for two north London communities.

The writers note that gone are the days of Britpop from Primrose Hill, replaced, apparently by influencers, attracted by the multi-coloured houses and boutiques like Reenie’s ice cream bar and Primrose Bakery.

"Indeed, it’s an urban village that could be a set for a Wes Anderson film, but it’s not twee — quiet backstreets are dotted with pubs, and the pavements hum on summer evenings," they write. Quite.

Muswell Hill residents' access to green spaces is highlighted, with the paper suggesting: "The good folk of Muswell Hill can add green space and custard slices to their long list of reasons to be cheerful, or possibly just smug.

"This lofty suburb has long been an obvious aspiration for well-to-do families more concerned about high-achieving schools, beautiful houses and a thriving high street than the absence of a Tube station."

A view of central London from Muswell Hill

The view of from Muswell Hill - Credit: André Langlois


You may also want to watch:

North London News
Primrose Hill News
Muswell Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police stock image

Women's Safety

'Attempted abductions' of teenage girls in Kilburn and Kentish Town

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
A Covid-19 mobile testing unit set up at the White Hart pub in Fernhill Heath, near Worcester. Worce

Coronavirus

Covid-19 surge testing begins in Muswell Hill for Brazilian variant

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
The Ham&High's front pages during a year of Covid-19

Covid - A Year On

Covid - A Year On: North London reflects on the pandemic's impact

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Customers outside the new store

Gallery

Ole & Steen opens Hampstead High Street bakery

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus