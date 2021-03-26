Muswell Hill and Primrose Hill make Sunday Times 'best places to live' list

Published: 4:19 PM March 26, 2021 Updated: 4:36 PM March 26, 2021

Primrose Hill "could be a set for a Wes Anderson film" - Credit: AndreaAstes/Getty Images Plus/ Yui Mok/PA Images

Although Teddington is the best place to live in London, according to the Sunday Times, Muswell Hill and Primrose Hill both earned a mention this year.

Hampstead and Highgate may have missed out on the paper's 2021 list, but the judges were full of praise for two north London communities.

The writers note that gone are the days of Britpop from Primrose Hill, replaced, apparently by influencers, attracted by the multi-coloured houses and boutiques like Reenie’s ice cream bar and Primrose Bakery.

"Indeed, it’s an urban village that could be a set for a Wes Anderson film, but it’s not twee — quiet backstreets are dotted with pubs, and the pavements hum on summer evenings," they write. Quite.

Muswell Hill residents' access to green spaces is highlighted, with the paper suggesting: "The good folk of Muswell Hill can add green space and custard slices to their long list of reasons to be cheerful, or possibly just smug.

"This lofty suburb has long been an obvious aspiration for well-to-do families more concerned about high-achieving schools, beautiful houses and a thriving high street than the absence of a Tube station."

The view of from Muswell Hill - Credit: André Langlois



