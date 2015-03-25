What to do about childcare this summer

Figuring out what to do about childcare over the summer holidays is challenging at the best of times, but thanks to Covid19, this year is going to be even trickier. Here, childcare specialists myTamarin take a look at the pros and cons of various childcare options.

Work from home (and go mad)

Balancing WFH with childcare and home schooling has been the norm for many since lockdown. The pressure will be off to a degree over the summer with home schooling out of the mix, but is it really a viable option? It will really depend on the age of your children and how self-sufficient they are.

Lean on family (unless they are shielding)

Having family close by who can help with childcare is an enviable position to be in. However, it’s unclear if relatives will be able to step in this year.

Hire a temporary nanny (unless they are all taken)

A nanny will give you the reassurance of having an experienced childcare professional in your home. Your children will enjoy one-to-one attention, fun and educational activities. Number of days and hours can be flexible according to your needs. And, if you’re looking for full-time care, a nanny share with another family (now allowed by the government) will give you all the benefits at a lower cost.

Hire an au pair (if they haven’t escaped the country)

Although au pairs will be scarce this summer due to international travel restrictions, they are a great, cost effective option, if you are able to track one down. They’re not qualified childcarers, but this is less of a concern if you are going to be at home. A junior nanny or someone who is just starting out could be a good alternative.

Book a summer camp (keep your fingers crossed they actually open)

Some summer camps may be open, but they will be the outdoor ones and places will be limited. They’re great for burning off a lot of energy and will involve all sorts of activities your children may not get to try at school or clubs. Depending on camp timings and days, you may also find it helpful to have a part-time nanny.

