Opinion
'I nearly died during childbirth - and I have no idea why'
Sue Hessel, Crouch End campaigner
- Credit: PA Images
I nearly died in 1994.
I wasn’t ill, I didn’t have an accident, there was nothing wrong with me, and I have no idea why.
All I know is that I had gone into hospital (the Whittington) where I was chemically induced and gave birth, too speedily. Five minutes later I nearly bled to death.
There was no investigation, I was patched up and given a couple of blood transfusions, and sent on my way with my baby.
For years the experience has stayed at the back of my mind.
You may also want to watch:
Tender young mothers tend not make a fuss because there is no opportunity to. They leave the hospital, however grim the experience, with smiles and boxes of chocolates for the ward staff, who have been lovely and kind, and holding their baby tight, they get on with the rest of their busy lives.
Shockingly, over 1,000 babies in the UK each year die or are left with severe brain injury, as a result of something going wrong during labour.
Most Read
- 1 'Like the Fleet's resurfaced': Flash flooding hits Hampstead and Highgate
- 2 'Wartime spirit' as residents save shops from flash floods
- 3 Flash floods 'three feet high' leave basement flats 'uninhabitable'
- 4 'Guerrilla gardeners' create tiny community space in Haverstock Hill
- 5 Two arrested after police officer attacked in Camden Town Station
- 6 Muswell Hill violist begins charity walk for 101st birthday
- 7 Flooding, delays and storms: London issued yellow weather warning
- 8 Heathside trial: Hampstead headteacher deceived parents, judge finds
- 9 Soho House private members' club studio opens in Crouch End Broadway
- 10 Transport police search for men after officer attacked while giving first aid
Last week’s select committee’s devastating report on the safety of childbirth care estimates that maternity care failures cost the NHS in England £2.3bn a year, and identifies a systemic culture in which lessons are too often not learned.
The publication in January of the Care Quality Commission’s downgrading of the Royal Free Hospital’s maternity services, makes grim reading. Three of their questions: Are services safe? Are services responsive to people’s needs? Are services well led? are all downgraded with an “Inadequate” rating.
It precedes the maternity services scandal at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, a fortnight ago, and comes hot on the heels of recent other damning inquiries of NHS maternity services in England.
From a financial viewpoint alone, it makes no sense to risk avoidable brain injury of even one baby. But from a humanitarian viewpoint it is absolutely vital that babies are not put at risk.
Birth is the foundation of our life, but it is one of the most fragile moments of our existence. It should be accorded the greatest efforts of our National Health Service.
Sue Hessel is a campaigner from Crouch End.