Student running London Marathon to boost access to music

Published: 7:15 AM October 2, 2021

A Camden student is taking on the London Marathon to raise money for a local music charity.

Jacques Foex, 19, is running the 26.2-mile course on Sunday (October 3) for Camden Music Trust, who Jack studied with while growing up.

The former UCL academy student, who lives in Camden Town, said: "Music is a big part of my life.

“I have experienced first-hand how important music has been for me personally - creating new friends, giving me confidence, self-assurance and allowing me to explore creatively.

“I now have the opportunity to make a big contribution to the Camden Music Trust, that has been the most important charity in my life to date, a contribution that I hope will allow the trust to continue supporting and developing more young musicians from all backgrounds across the borough."

Camden Music Trust is a grant-making charity which works to improve access to music.

To donate to Jacques' fundraiser visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=JacquesFoex&pageUrl=1