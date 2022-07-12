Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Street art of Russian and Ukrainian leaders appears in Kentish Town

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 12:38 PM July 12, 2022
Updated: 12:45 PM July 12, 2022
Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky by street artist Loretto

Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky by street artist Loretto has appeared in Kentish Town - Credit: Alexander Willis

Street art depicting the Russian and Ukrainian leaders has appeared on the side of a house in Kentish Town.

The graffiti in Leighton Road, signed by Loretto, depicts Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky who are currently at war following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Alexander Willis, who lives at the property, said the artwork appeared on Monday (July 12).

"I love this type of graffiti. It’s simple yet effective," he said.

Artwork by Loretto in Kentish Town depicts Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy 

Artwork by Loretto in Kentish Town depicts Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky - Credit: Alexander Willis

"We’ve seen coverage of the war in Ukraine for a number of months, but to capture the standoff between the two leaders like this is impressive.

At first glance it just looks like a game of rock, paper, scissors, but it also seems like Zelensky is gesturing a peace sign.

"Putin seems to literally be ‘on the back foot’, which I think is very apt."

Most Read

  1. 1 Highgate pub's 'only table service' policy - no longer a traditional pub?
  2. 2 Review: Wild Boys Duran Duran are a treasure in Hyde Park
  3. 3 Review: Pearl Jam, Pixies and Cat Power take Hyde Park
  1. 4 Person dies after being hit by a train between London and St Albans
  2. 5 'Debut from Jesus and Arteta's Arsenal formation choices'
  3. 6 Six week jail term for Kings Cross iPhone thief
  4. 7 'Eat pray lido - and traffic fines'
  5. 8 'Immensely proud' Met's first Black police officer returns to Camden school
  6. 9 Guilty: Two men convicted of savagely murdering their 'friend' in Bow Lock
  7. 10 Bus cuts: TfL extends consultation

The 21-year-old added: "I noticed this yesterday evening – I had been out earlier in the afternoon and the wall was still a blank canvas. 

"It seems like the artwork has gone down well with the locals too. There was a crowd of people outside taking photos last night.

"I am hoping the landlord's happy with it."

Kentish Town News
Camden News
North West London News

Don't Miss

City of London Academy Highgate Hill

Knife Crime

Police called to 'youth with knife trying to climb school gates'

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Bosco and Bosco's stick

Hampstead Heath

'Our beautiful boy': Bosco (and his big stick) dies after surgery

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
EDITORIAL USE ONLY Peanuts takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Pi

London Live News

Alexandra Palace: 2 hospitalised in Red Bull's Soapbox Race

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead 

London Live News

Covid: North London hospital admissions rising amid national surge

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon