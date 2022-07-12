Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky by street artist Loretto has appeared in Kentish Town - Credit: Alexander Willis

Street art depicting the Russian and Ukrainian leaders has appeared on the side of a house in Kentish Town.

The graffiti in Leighton Road, signed by Loretto, depicts Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky who are currently at war following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Alexander Willis, who lives at the property, said the artwork appeared on Monday (July 12).

"I love this type of graffiti. It’s simple yet effective," he said.

Artwork by Loretto in Kentish Town depicts Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky - Credit: Alexander Willis

"We’ve seen coverage of the war in Ukraine for a number of months, but to capture the standoff between the two leaders like this is impressive.

At first glance it just looks like a game of rock, paper, scissors, but it also seems like Zelensky is gesturing a peace sign.

"Putin seems to literally be ‘on the back foot’, which I think is very apt."

The 21-year-old added: "I noticed this yesterday evening – I had been out earlier in the afternoon and the wall was still a blank canvas.

"It seems like the artwork has gone down well with the locals too. There was a crowd of people outside taking photos last night.

"I am hoping the landlord's happy with it."