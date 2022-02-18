Storm Eunice: Woman dies after tree falls on car in Highgate

A woman has died after a tree fell on a car in Highgate during today's Storm Eunice.

Emergency services were called to Muswell Hill Road, near the junction with South Close, just after 4pm.

The woman, in her 30s, was a passenger in the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they believe they know the woman's identity and have told her family, who will be supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the car – a man in his 30s - was taken to hospital but his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Road closures remain in place, the force confirmed.



