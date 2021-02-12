Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Stop Hate: Camden launch new helpline to tackle hate crime

Sam Volpe

Published: 1:36 PM February 12, 2021   
Abdul Hai

Cllr Abdul Hai, Camden's community safety lead. - Credit: Alastair Fyfe

In a bid to tackle hate crime in the borough, Camden Council is to launch a new 24-hour helpline in partnership with the Stop Hate UK charity.

Backed by local police, the Stop Hate helpline is an independent service allowing those who may not wish to directly contact the police to speak about possible hate crimes.

Cllr Abdul Hai, the town hall's community safety chief, said: “We want Camden to be a safe, strong and equal place for everyone who lives, works and studies here. This is no place for hate."

Ch Supt Raj Kohli, the top police officer in Camden and Islington, said: “I know that some people aren’t comfortable in telling the police when they have been a victim of a hate crime or just don’t know what to do - that is where Stop Hate UK’s helpline is so important."

The new service is "safe and confidential", the town hall said.

The Stop Hate helpline is open 24/7. Users can call 0800 138 1625, text 07717 989 025 or email talk@stophateuk.org. For more information, see stophateuk.org/


