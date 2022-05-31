London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to the site of a partial building collapse in Hampstead today (May 31). - Credit: LFB

Three people have been taken to a major trauma centre after a four tonne steel beam collapsed in Hampstead.

At around 11am today - Tuesday, May 31 - firefighters were called to reports of a partial building collapse on West Heath Close.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) and London Ambulance Service (LAS) crews attended the scene where a six metre steel joist had collapsed onto a group of builders.

LFB reports that nobody was trapped, but four people were treated at the scene before three people were taken to hospital.

Firefighters made the area safe and a hazard zone was set up as a precaution.

The incident was under control by 12.09pm, with three fire engines from West Hampstead, Kentish Town and Hendon fire stations attending.