Four tonne steel beam collapses on builders in Hampstead

Holly Chant

Published: 1:24 PM May 31, 2022
LFB firefighter's arm.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to the site of a partial building collapse in Hampstead today (May 31). - Credit: LFB

Three people have been taken to a major trauma centre after a four tonne steel beam collapsed in Hampstead. 

At around 11am today - Tuesday, May 31 - firefighters were called to reports of a partial building collapse on West Heath Close.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) and London Ambulance Service (LAS) crews attended the scene where a six metre steel joist had collapsed onto a group of builders. 

LFB reports that nobody was trapped, but four people were treated at the scene before three people were taken to hospital. 

Firefighters made the area safe and a hazard zone was set up as a precaution.

The incident was under control by 12.09pm, with three fire engines from West Hampstead, Kentish Town and Hendon fire stations attending. 

