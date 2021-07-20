Stars pay tribute to Ally Pally as Kaleidoscope opens festival season

Video

Published: 1:51 PM July 20, 2021

Stars including Fatboy Slim, Robyn, Supergrass, Frank Turner and Underworld have paid tribute to Alexandra Palace.

With Covid restrictions, on Saturday (July 24) the venue will host Kaleidoscope Festival, headlined by Groove Armada, The Coral and Reginald D Hunter.

Musical heavyweights paying tribute to Ally Pally in a video released this week include Norman Cook, AKA Fatboy Slim, who said: "It was on my bucket list to be a part of it. It’s all about the collective euphoria and the power of the people in the room, they are the show and we’re all in it together."

Supergrass played at the venue last March, just weeks before lockdown, and singer Gaz Coombes said: "We looked at this tour and said: ‘It’s got to be Ally Pally.' There’s a bit just before the chorus plays and you can see everyone knows there’s this big chorus coming, and when it kicks in you just see the whole place fly up and down.'"

To celebrate the return of live music renowned artists talk about what it means to play this legendary venue - the largest, and most iconic, independent venue in London - in this video released today.

As a charity, Ally Pally is reliant on funding, hires and ticket income to survive, so the venue has faced serious risk of closure over the past year and a half.

Simon Fell, director of events at Alexandra Palace, said: "With the prolonged restrictions over the last 18 months we, like others across the events industry, have had to take some important decisions in order to carry on believing that live music could return.

"Streaming and socially distanced entertainment has filled the void for people as much as it can. But there is nothing like the buzz of a live gig, with a live audience. And what a way to kick everything of; a glorious outdoor summer festival day, with special views across London.

You may also want to watch:

"Such a huge part of our history and what the venue means to people is based on the bands that have played here, and the nights we have shared together. After all the challenges, we are looking forward to welcoming audiences to the Palace once again and being able to say, finally, we are back."

Visit kaleidoscope-festival.com for more on Kaleidoscope Festival on Saturday, July 24.

Alexandra Palace, London. - Credit: PA



