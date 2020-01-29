Search

Advanced search

Stand Together: Camden unites to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

PUBLISHED: 14:09 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:09 29 January 2020

The Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony at the Jewish Community Centre London, Finchley Road. Picture: Paul Toeman Photography

The Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony at the Jewish Community Centre London, Finchley Road. Picture: Paul Toeman Photography

Archant

Communities across north London held events to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Memorial events were held across Camden. Picture: Paul Toeman PhotographyMemorial events were held across Camden. Picture: Paul Toeman Photography

Jewish Community Centre London (JW3), in Finchley Road, hosted a series of speeches, readings and musical performances to commemorate 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland. Candles were lit and survivor stories told of the horrors endured during the Nazi Holocaust, during which approximately 6million Jews were killed.

Darren Shipman spoke of how his Jewish grandfather, aged 10, had his school closed down by the Nazis before he and his town's Jewish population of 160,000 in Lodz, Poland, were sent to a ghetto in desperate, dire condition.

"All Jews were forced to work," Mr Shipman said.

You may also want to watch:

"As more and more Jews were crammed into the ghettos from surrounding areas, other Jews, less able to work were sent to camps and their deaths.

"On one occasion my grandfather was rounded up and put on a lorry, but he managed to escape and hide. He managed somehow to survive, working and living in appalling, squalid conditions, until the ghetto was finally liquidated in 1944. All surviving inhabitants were loaded in to cattle cars where conditions were indescribable and with no knowledge of their final destination."

South Hampstead Synagogue, in Eton Road, marked Holocaust Memorial Day with Stand Together, a week of exhibitions, education and discussion.

From January 26-30, a series of commemorative events was held to foster principles of tolerance and understanding from people of all faiths and backgrounds across Camden.

South Hampstead Synagogue executive director Rabbi Eli Levin said: "The people who attend will say 'we learned about the synagogue, we learned about the genocide, we learned about healing a fractured world, and about Judaism and religion in the UK'."

Camden Council leader Georgia Gould, who was in attendance, said: "The message from stories of extraordinary survivors Safet Vukalic and Lili Pohlmann tonight was to never be a bystander, to open our hearts to refugees and to honour the victims by making never again a vow to future generations. Thanks to South Hampstead Synagogue for helping us Stand Together."

Most Read

Just A Minute host and NW3-stalwart Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96

Nicholas Parsons with his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

‘Much-needed spruce up’: Camden Town Hall refurbishment costs rise to £63m

Camden Town Hall has been closed since August 2018. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Euston murder: Drill music manager Bright Akinleye, 22, killed for social media revenge, Old Bailey hears

Bright Akinleye was fatally stabbed in Starcross Street, Euston. Picture: Met Police

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Most Read

Just A Minute host and NW3-stalwart Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96

Nicholas Parsons with his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

‘Much-needed spruce up’: Camden Town Hall refurbishment costs rise to £63m

Camden Town Hall has been closed since August 2018. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Euston murder: Drill music manager Bright Akinleye, 22, killed for social media revenge, Old Bailey hears

Bright Akinleye was fatally stabbed in Starcross Street, Euston. Picture: Met Police

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal complete loan signing of defender Mari

Pablo Mari in action for Flamengo during the FIFA Club World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha

It’s a ‘dream’ to play in the Premier League says Spurs new signing Bergwijn

Steven Bergwijn in action for Netherlands (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

They must get it right at both ends insists Wingate boss Knight

Shane Gore of Wingate & Finchley (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Haringey Borough boss Loizou still hopeful of play-off push

Roman Michael-Percil of Haringey celebrates his goal against Potters Bar earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Spurs sign attacking midfielder Bergwijn from PSV

Netherlands international Steven Bergwijn (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA)
Drive 24