New weathervane for St Jude's after toppling by Storm Barney

Published: 9:32 AM February 28, 2021

Major repairs are set to begin at St Jude's church in Hampstead Garden Suburb, with a fundraising appeal launched to help cover costs.

The weathervane which roosted on the spire was toppled by Storm Barney in 2015. Insurers are required to replace it due to the building's Grade I listed status, and church leaders plan to have the brickwork repointed on the church tower while scaffolding is in place.

An appeal has been launched to raise £42,000 towards the work. In addition, the church has applied for a grant of £46,665 from Historic England, and is putting in £11,666 from its restoration reserves.

David White, who chairs the parish's restoration steering committee, said: “It’s a really important building.

“It sits in the historic centre of Hampstead Garden Suburb and is sometimes described as Lutyens’ ecclesiastical masterpiece.”

Edwin Lutyens designed the church at around the same time that the suburb was founded in 1907. He is also known for designing the Whitehall cenotaph.

Visit virginmoneygiving.com/fund/Stjudestower to support the appeal.