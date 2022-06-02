The former vice chair of British Red Cross has been made OBE for services to charity.

John Dauth, from St John’s Wood, has been made an Officer of the British Empire in the Queen’s birthday honours list for his work as vice chair of the British Red Cross board of trustees, having held the role for eight years.

Commenting on his OBE, the 75-year-old said: “I’m slightly embarrassed because there are many people who are much more deserving of being honoured than me.

"That said, I am very pleased to be made an OBE.

"It means that the British Red Cross, one of the greatest institutions in this country, has been recognised through me.”

John Dauth, former British Red Cross vice chair made OBE - Credit: British Red Cross

During his time with the Red Cross John played an active role in the charity’s Presidents Network, championing the voice and contribution of volunteers.

One of his proudest achievements as vice chair was overhauling the process by which the tireless work of volunteers is recognised.

He said: “In the past the process was bureaucratic. But the process is more equitable and streamlined and recognises the achievements of more volunteers.”

As well as overhauling the awards process, John also oversaw improvements in the way the charity is run including by overseeing the appointments of a stronger and more diverse range of individuals to lead and run the charity.

He said he hopes it's something that will turn out to be an enduring legacy.

“I was pleased to chair the selection panel for new trustees," he added. "More than half of the board are people I interviewed. It’s not just picking someone for their expertise in, for instance, IT. People also need to be well-rounded with intelligence and good judgement.”

British Red Cross responded to 2,400 emergencies in the UK, supporting over 127,000 people in the process.

The charity answered 21,000 calls on its national support line, distributed almost 54,000 mobility aids and helped nearly 86,000 people to live independently at home.

British Red Cross chief executive Mike Adamson said: “We would like to offer John our warmest congratulations for being made an OBE. We are delighted that the boundless passion, tireless dedication and tremendous hard work he gave to the British Red Cross as Vice Chair has been recognised.

“This honour is extremely well-deserved and we would like to thank John sincerely.”