Westminster woman to run half marathon for unpaid carers

Michael Boniface

Published: 12:42 PM July 30, 2021   
Elena Rapley and her mother Emma Zhilina, 89

A St John’s Wood woman is running the Royal Parks Half Marathon to fundraise for fellow unpaid carers.

Elena Rapley, 61, lives with and looks after her 89-year-old mother Emma Zhilina, and the daughter started running during the first coronavirus lockdown.  

Elena said: “I had never run till first lockdown started and I had to look after my mum day and night.   

“I run early in morning when a professional carer comes for one hour to provide personal care and I have free hour for myself.  

“Running became my therapy and now I feel ready to run the Half Marathon for a good cause.”

Elena Rapley and her mother Emma Zhilina, 89

Many carers are facing new challenges brought on by Covid-19. There are now 6.5 million people in the UK who are unpaid carers, according to Carers UK. 

The Royal Parks Half Marathon is on October 10, and the route goes through landmarks such as Hyde Park, St James's Park and Kensington Gardens. 

Elena is aiming to raise more than £2,000 for Carers Network. To donate visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/elena-rapleyrpfhm202122653

Elena Rapley training for the half marathon

Charity Fundraiser
St John's Wood News

