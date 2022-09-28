A new set of changes to St John's Wood have been proposed, including reversing the direction of the High Street's one-way traffic.

Businesses previously called for the road to re-instated as two way, but Westminster City Council (WCC) wants to keep it one way, but making it southbound.

Barrow Hill Road would also be made one way for motor vehicles.

A second consultation has opened over planned changes to the centre of St John's Wood including 14 new trees. The survey is open from September 28 to October 19.

Pavements could be permanently widened by a metre on both sides along the length of the high street, enabling more al fresco dining.

Extra space on pavements for alfresco dining and greenery is in the St John's Wood consultation - Credit: Andre Langlois

New pedestrian crossing points are proposed along the high street and at the junction of Circus Road and Cochrane Street.

More parking bays would be made available in the area around the High Street, and two electric vehicle charging points in Greenberry Street are planned.

A 7.5-tonne lorry ban may be introduced, with an exemption for loading.

Traders called for the two-way street to be reinstated at a packed meeting in April.

Others said the scheme had been "rushed" and called for a rethink.

St John's one-way street is likely to be made permanent - Credit: Andre Langlois

The one-way system was trialled in 2020 and extended to allow a consultation between August 17 and September 12, 2021. That questionnaire saw 87% supporting the al fresco dining and 84% calling for the scheme to be made permanent.

Construction would begin in spring 2023 and last approximately seven months.

The scheme would be built in phases, starting at the southern end by Barrow Hill Road.

Labour took control of the previously Tory council in May.

Cllr Paul Dimoldenberg, the Labour lead member for city management and air quality, said: “A consultation on changes to St John’s Wood High Street was held in the spring, and while many residents were supportive, affected businesses were less keen.

"We’ve listened to their concerns, especially in light of the many economic issues that are now affecting them, and we have redrawn the proposals.

“We hope that these updated plans will be well received by our resident and business communities.”

