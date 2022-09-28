Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Proposal to reverse St John's Wood High Street one-way traffic direction

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 11:31 AM September 28, 2022
St John's Wood High Street

Second consultation launched to improve St John's Wood High Street - Credit: Andre Langlois

A new set of changes to St John's Wood have been proposed, including reversing the direction of the High Street's one-way traffic.

Businesses previously called for the road to re-instated as two way, but Westminster City Council (WCC) wants to keep it one way, but making it southbound.

Barrow Hill Road would also be made one way for motor vehicles.

A second consultation has opened over planned changes to the centre of St John's Wood including 14 new trees. The survey is open from September 28 to October 19.

Pavements could be permanently widened by a metre on both sides along the length of the high street, enabling more al fresco dining.

St John's Wood High Street

Extra space on pavements for alfresco dining and greenery is in the St John's Wood consultation - Credit: Andre Langlois

New pedestrian crossing points are proposed along the high street and at the junction of Circus Road and Cochrane Street.

More parking bays would be made available in the area around the High Street, and two electric vehicle charging points in Greenberry Street are planned.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Not fit for purpose': Headteacher slams Ofsted's downgraded rating
  2. 2 'The benefits of Haringey’s first low traffic neighbourhood trial'
  3. 3 Campaigning former British Medical Association chair dies aged 97
  1. 4 Police seek man after reports of sexual offences on trains
  2. 5 Haringey in talks with developer to save two mature lime trees
  3. 6 North London boroughs have worst polio vaccine rates in England
  4. 7 Boy George's Hampstead home on sale for a cool £17m
  5. 8 Stars celebrate opening night at Park Theatre
  6. 9 Bus cut proposal raises fears over youth safety
  7. 10 'A bit troubling': Haringey's planning councillor under fire

A 7.5-tonne lorry ban may be introduced, with an exemption for loading.

Traders called for the two-way street to be reinstated at a packed meeting in April. 

Others said the scheme had been "rushed" and called for a rethink.

St John's Wood High Street

St John's one-way street is likely to be made permanent - Credit: Andre Langlois

The one-way system was trialled in 2020 and extended to allow a consultation between August 17 and September 12, 2021. That questionnaire saw 87% supporting the al fresco dining and 84% calling for the scheme to be made permanent.

Construction would begin in spring 2023 and last approximately seven months.

The scheme would be built in phases, starting at the southern end by Barrow Hill Road.

Labour took control of the previously Tory council in May.

Cllr Paul Dimoldenberg, the Labour lead member for city management and air quality, said: “A consultation on changes to St John’s Wood High Street was held in the spring, and while many residents were supportive, affected businesses were less keen.

"We’ve listened to their concerns, especially in light of the many economic issues that are now affecting them, and we have redrawn the proposals.

“We hope that these updated plans will be well received by our resident and business communities.”

Go to www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/SJWhighstreet/

Westminster Council
St John's Wood News
Westminster News
North West London News

Don't Miss

Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day

Hampstead Heath

Major makeover planned for Parliament Hill Lido

Hannah Neary, LDRS

Logo Icon
Monsoon and Rajdoot have both been nominated for the Restaurant of the Year

Food and Drink

Hampstead and Dartmouth Park curry houses nominated for award

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Townsend Yard and Shepherds Cottage

Planning and Development

Council unable to withdraw planning permission despite new fire concerns

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
(Left-right) Woody Woodmansey, Lee Bennett, Kevin Armstrong, Nick Moran and Clifford Slapper attend

Music

'It had to be Bowie': Musicians and fans gather as icon is celebrated

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon