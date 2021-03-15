Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Knit a chick for Easter in support of St John's Hospice

André Langlois

Published: 10:34 AM March 15, 2021   
And here’s one I made earlier! - St John’s Hospice healthcare assistant Mylen with chicks knitted by volunteers

And here’s one I made earlier! - St John’s Hospice healthcare assistant Mylen with chicks knitted by volunteers - Credit: St John's Hospice

St John’s Hospice has put a call out for knitters to help raise funds this Easter. 

Whether you have just picked up the knitting needles or have years of experience, the hospice team would like you to knit a chick that fits a Cadbury Creme Egg to help brighten up a patient’s day.

The knitted chicks will also be sold through schools and through the hospice’s corporate partners to raise vital funds.

Knitting patterns for the Easter chicks can be downloaded from the hospice's website.  

Once you have finished knitting the chick and you are happy with your creation, post it to the fundraising department at St John’s Hospice, 60 Grove End Road, London, NW8 9NH.

And you can also support the hospice, which provides free care to around 4,000 patients every year, by visiting www.stjohnshospice.org.uk and making a donation.

