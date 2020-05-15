St John’s Wood sauna fire: Hamilton Terrace blaze put out

Four fire engines attended the blaze in the residential thoroughfare. Picture: London Fire Brigade Archant

Firefighters tackled a blaze in St John’s Wood on Thursday which “involved a sauna”.

Around 25 fireighters and four fire engines put out the blaze at a house in Hamilton Terrace on May 14.

There were no injuries and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) believe the fire was accidental, stemming from a sauna.

The LFB was called at 7.25pm and the fire was under control an hour later.

Part of the second and third floors of the St John’s Wood home were damaged.

Crews from West Hampstead and Kentish Town attended the scene and the LFB took 13 calls over the blaze.