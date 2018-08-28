St John’s Wood hospice launch free programme to help elderly recover from falls

A pensioner taking advantage of physio from the Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth. Picture: Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth Archant

A free physio class for people recovering from falls is launching in St John’s Wood.

Grove End Road hopsice the Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth is launching a programme called Steady On Your Feet to help older people regain confidence after falls and fall-related injuries.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “With an ageing population, this issue is set to intensify in the coming years. Our physiotherapy unit has been looking at ways to address falls in the local community.”

The programme begins with an one-on-one evaluation with a therapist before eight weeks of exercise classes focussed on improving balance and strength.

Based on pilot classes, the hospice say 80 per cent of participants have improved their Berg Balance score, which measures the risk of falling.

A taster session takes place on Wednesday 23 January ahead of a full launch in March.

For more information, contact The Physiotherapy Unit by email at physiotherapy@hje.org.uk or call 020 7806 4010.