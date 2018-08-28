St John’s Wood fire: Mother and child escape blaze ‘caused by charging tablet’

Fire damaged this ground floor flat in Frampton Road, St John's Wood. Picture: @LondonFire Archant

A St John’s Wood mother and child had a lucky escape this week when they fled a house fire last night.

The fire brigade believe the fire was caused when a tablet’s battery overheated whilst it was charging at the property on Frampton Road.

While both people were able to get out of the building before firefighters arrived, half of the ground floor flat suffered damage in the blaze.

A picture released by London Fire Brigade shows the fire and smoke devastated the entrance of the flat.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the scene at around 25 past nine, and it took until 10.45pm for the fire to be brought under control.

Fire crews from Paddington, Euston and North Kensington fire stations were involved in tackling the blaze.