'Spinning numerous plates' - brand strategist on making top entrepreneur list

PUBLISHED: 09:24 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:24 31 January 2020

Aarti Parmar - brand strategist, coach and designer from St Johns Wood. Picture: Aarti Parmar.

Aarti Parmar - brand strategist, coach and designer from St Johns Wood. Picture: Aarti Parmar.

Aarti Parmar

A St John's Wood brand strategist has been named in a list of top women entrepreneurs with multiple roles.

The small business campaign f:Entrepreneur has revealed its #ialso100 - a collection of 100 female businesspeople inspiring their peers and communities.

On the list is Aarti Parmar, a brand strategist, coach and designer from St Johns Wood who founded AP Brand Communications Ltd in 2014.

She was also listed for her volunteer role on the Pathway to Success mentoring programme for young females with BelEVE charity in London, and sits as non-executive board director for non-profit STANTA - St Albans Enterprise agency.

It is the second #ialso100 list, a campaign born from International Women's Day 2018.

During the event, the phrase used most by the gathered entrepreneurs was "I also...", with each woman describing their work as being much more than a single-job career and more of a flexible portfolio.

Aarti said: "I am delighted to be selected as one of the 100 female entrepreneurs. Business is an evolving journey of challenges and fulfilment where you do find yourself spinning numerous plates. Very much looking forward to being part of this initiative, meeting the other entrepreneurs, taking part in the F:Entreprenuer events and continuing to learn, grow, connect and share in the view to benefit other businesses."

The f:Entrepreneur campaign is built around a programme of content, stories and events including roundtables, Q&A sessions and panels as well as larger all-day events throughout the year. This year the campaign will be holding its biggest ever event in London in the week leading up to International Women's Day.

Now in its fourth year, f:Entrepreneur is run by campaigning organisation peak b.

Founder Michelle Ovens MBE, who is also director of Small Business Saturday UK and chair of the Small Business Charter, said: "I am delighted to reveal f:Entrepreneur's second annual #ialso100; the trailblazers demonstrating that entrepreneurialism is a space being reinvented by women. The stories of these women are incredibly inspirational and reach outside the traditional bounds of business, including a number of cancer survivors and carers, amongst many other people who do so much more than their day job."

The f:Entrepreneur 2020 campaign is proudly sponsored by Tide and for more information go to www.tide.co/supporting-women-in-business

