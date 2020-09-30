Search

St John’s Hospice: Appeal to meet £1.3m Covid-19 funding gap at north-west London charity

PUBLISHED: 08:52 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:52 30 September 2020

The inpatient team at St John's Hospice. Picture: St John's Hospice

The inpatient team at St John's Hospice. Picture: St John's Hospice

A St John’s Wood Hospice has launched an emergency appeal to recoup a £1.3m funding shortfall caused during the pandemic.

St John’s Hospice – part of the St John and St Elizabeth Hospital in Grove End Road – has been hit hard by Covid-19.

Restrictions have meant income from its charity shops has dwindled, while its resources have been stretched as the virus puts more strain on already-vulnerable people.

The charitable hospice, which serves 4,000 patients a year, said inpatient admissions rose by 20 per cent in the first half of the 2020 and has also had to adapt services to operate remotely.

“At a time when patients are feeling at their most vulnerable, our hospice has continued to support them in any and every way we can. However, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been staggering,” says Caroline Fox, the hospice’s chief exec. PPE costs and increased pressure on its bereavement service have also taken a toll.

To contribute to the appeal, visit stjohnshospice.org.uk

