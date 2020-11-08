Search

Advanced search

Meet the ambulance drivers and back the hospice’s fundraising campaign

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 November 2020

Ambulance crew Kevin Shotter and Richard Arnold at St John's Hospice in Grove End Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ambulance crew Kevin Shotter and Richard Arnold at St John's Hospice in Grove End Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Polly Hancock

Ambulance drivers have become a lifeline to vulnerable patients unable to attend St John’s Hospice Day Centre because of the Covid pandemic.

Since March, drivers Kevin Shotter and Richard Arnold have been delivering essential groceries and prescriptions to those shielding at home, as well as care packages of arts, crafts, and entertainment activities.

Patients with life-limiting illnesses can then continue their therapy sessions from home by joining in online craft activities organised by the hospice’s occupational health team.

One recipient, Asha Ali, who has been coming to the hospice since 2014, said: “Whenever I was low on food, the hospice ambulance team would bring me groceries, and they call me regularly to make sure I am okay. They never leave anyone behind.”

READ MORE: Ribbon cut on refurbished inpatient unit at St John’s Hospice

You may also want to watch:

The hospice has a predicted £1.3m deficit by the end of the year and has launched an emergency appeal.

Since the pandemic began, the hospice has had to invest more to adapt to Covid restrictions while continuing to offer extra support and free palliative care to its 4,000 terminally ill patients per year across eight London boroughs.

Funds have been severely hit due to the cancellation of fundraising events and the closure of its two charity shops.

“We deliver our essential palliative care without charge to our patients and their loved ones. It is something we take huge pride in, but we cannot do this without donations, ” said Caroline Fox, the hospice’s chief executive officer.

How you can help:

Donations to St John’s Hospice can be made by visiting the hospice website www.stjohnshospice.org.uk or calling 020 7806 4040 and asking for the fundraising team. Every £20 pays for a visit from a bereavement counsellor to support a family member and £50 will pay for three hours of one to one care for a patient.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Wat about that? Ollie at the Double as Aston Villa win at Arsenal

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Ham&High Podcast: Juliet Stevenson on life in lockdown and the government’s ‘lack of compassion’ for refugees

Juliet Stevenson after addressing a rally in Parliament Square in 2016. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Hampstead police station rave: Police review footage to identify how 800-strong Halloween party began

Hundreds spill into Downshire Hill during an unlicensed music event at the old Hampstead Police Station. Picture: Jamie Edwards

11 celebrities you may or may not know own property in Hampstead

Harry Styles

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Wat about that? Ollie at the Double as Aston Villa win at Arsenal

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Ham&High Podcast: Juliet Stevenson on life in lockdown and the government’s ‘lack of compassion’ for refugees

Juliet Stevenson after addressing a rally in Parliament Square in 2016. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Hampstead police station rave: Police review footage to identify how 800-strong Halloween party began

Hundreds spill into Downshire Hill during an unlicensed music event at the old Hampstead Police Station. Picture: Jamie Edwards

11 celebrities you may or may not know own property in Hampstead

Harry Styles

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wat about that? Ollie at the Double as Aston Villa win at Arsenal

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Meet the ambulance drivers and back the hospice’s fundraising campaign

Ambulance crew Kevin Shotter and Richard Arnold at St John's Hospice in Grove End Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Harry Kane strikes late with 150th Premier League goal as Spurs beat West Brom

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates after the Premier League match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich.

Tottenham Hotspur Women remain winless in the WSL after Reading draw

Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Morgan (right) and Reading's Kristine Bjordal Leine battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London.

Ham&High Podcast: Juliet Stevenson on life in lockdown and the government’s ‘lack of compassion’ for refugees

Juliet Stevenson after addressing a rally in Parliament Square in 2016. Picture: Yui Mok/PA