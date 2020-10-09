Muswell Hill church hosts teatime music to lift community spirits

From the left: left Kirsten Austin, Siv Brandt, Robin Chapman, Gaye Harmer, John Harmer, Elaine Levine, Hannah Whitehead and Gill Brazier. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Muswell Hill residents enjoyed some music and a cup of tea on Wednesday to dust off the Covid blues.

John Harmer plays Couperin, Bach, Scarlatti and Beethoven for a socially distanced audience at St James Church Muswell Hill. Picture: Polly Hancock John Harmer plays Couperin, Bach, Scarlatti and Beethoven for a socially distanced audience at St James Church Muswell Hill. Picture: Polly Hancock

St James Church hosted its ‘TeaTime’ for seniors session in which John Harmer played the piano for a socially distanced audience including pieces by Ludwig van Beethoven and François Couperin.

Hannah Whitehead, St James’ head of community ministries, said: “Covid has really impacted a lot of people, especially the vulnerable and the elderly.

“We were running a weekly seniors group prior to lockdown, however we obviously had to stop it.

“Yet government guidelines and a reforming of our ideas have enabled us to do a concert style session which allows seniors to come together all socially distanced in our church building, which is Covid secure, for an hour of music and time together. It’s been great fun.”

Teatime for seniors meets meets fortnightly on Wednesdays from 2.30-3.30pm. The next session is on October 21 with opera singing by Yvette Bonner. Book by visiting

https://st-james.org.uk/whats-on/building-community/seniors-teatime or by calling 0208 883 6277.