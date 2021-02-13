Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Three Belsize Park friars 'make full recovery' following Covid battle

Camilla Patini

Published: 12:28 PM February 13, 2021   
Fr Michael, 89, has recovered from Covid-19

Fr Michael, 89, has recovered from Covid-19 - Credit: St Dominic's

Three Dominican friars have left hospital after falling ill with Covid-19.

In January, Fathers Rudolf Löwenstein and Leo Edgar of St Dominic’s Priory, in Belsize Park were rushed to the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead as their oxygen levels had dropped dangerously low. They were diagnosed with Covid.

Due to his age Fr Michael Dunn, 89, was taken to the Marie Curie Hospice in Belsize Park, where he was assessed by carers, a rapid response team, his GP and an emergency nurse.

Fr Lawrence Lew, prior and rector of London's Rosary Shrine, said parishioners were worried when they found out Fr Michael was sick. 

“But I’m delighted to say that all three brothers have made a full recovery," he said.

Fr Michael received the Sacrament of the Sick as he waited to be transported to the hospice.

Fr Lawrence said: “The purpose of the sacrament is to strengthen the person spiritually, so that they have the courage and strength to get through a difficult illness, or recover from illness or an operation of any kind."

He added: "I give thanks to God for healing Fr Michael."

St Dominic’s is a Catholic church which serves communities across north-west London.

Coronavirus
Belsize News

