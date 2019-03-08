Award-winning development offers homes near London

St Albans’ award-winning Gabriel Square development offers Londoners the chance to buy a luxury home with an easy commute to the capital

Ideal for first-time buyers, downsizers and young families, Gabriel Square is a collection of modern apartments and townhouses arranged around an attractive garden square.

The prestigious development is conveniently located just a five-minute walk from St Albans' city station - and those commuting to London by train can reach St Pancras in 20 minutes.

Luxury living

Gabriel Square includes 52 three and four-bed townhouses and 28 one, two and three-bed apartments. The interiors have been designed by leading architects Conran+Partners, with high-end features including under floor heating, engineered oak flooring and Contol4 smart technology. The Poggenpohl kitchens come complete with Neff appliances and Corian worktops, while the bathrooms include Laufen basins, wall-hung WCs with concealed cisterns and organic Techni freestanding baths (in the penthouse en suites).

The high-spec homes have been designed around a modernist concept with plenty of natural materials and tactile surfaces to create a soft, soothing décor scheme that reflects the local stone of St Albans' iconic cathedral.

A green oasis

Built on the former Eversheds print works site, the new build homes have been built around a stunning communal garden. The developer Meyer Homes sought to create a relaxing oasis with a community feel – something which was unlike anything else seen before in St Albans. Dotted among the garden is specially commissioned artwork by triple RHS Chelsea Flower Show winner David Harber, including a 10.8m-long stainless steel and glass sculpture and an eye-catching bronze Armillary sundial.

James Moody, managing director at Meyer Homes, said: “Our ethos is to make sure we are connecting our buildings with the local area and its people.

“Our collaboration with David Harber at Gabriel Square has achieved just that – there are a lot of cultural values that we share with a garden and the sense of home.”

A beautiful city

Gabriel Square offers the chance for Londoners to buy more affordable housing without compromising on lifestyle quality or transport links. The developmnt is located in a quiet area, with St Albans' vibrant city centre just a 10-minute walk away. With a thriving cultural life and a fantastic selection of fine-dining restaurants and boutique shops, it's easy to understand why this historic cathedral city is considered to be one of the best areas outside of London to buy property. It also frequently makes it onto the 'best places to live in the UK' lists and was named one of the The Evening Standard's 'commuter hotspots' in 2017.

St Albans is also blessed with plenty of green spaces, public waterways and wildlife-filled parks, offering the chance to esacpe the hustle and bustle.

An award-winning development

This special housing scheme has won a number of awards, including Home of the Year (in a multi-unit scheme) at The Sunday Times British Home Awards 2017 and Best Out of London Home (under 100) at the Evening Standard New Homes Awards 2018. It also won gold at the Best Interior Design category and silver for Best House at the national WhatHouse? Awards 2017.

Although the majority of apartments at Gabriel Square have been sold, there are still a limited number of duplexes, townhouses and apartments for sale, starting at £595,000.

If you are downsizing or a first time buyer and want to find out more about the Gabriel Square development, call 01727 226 881 or contact info@gabrielsquare.com. Alternatively, visit gabrielsquare.com