Search

Advanced search

Spotted: Foxes enjoy morning stretch in Muswell Hill garden

PUBLISHED: 09:46 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:52 17 February 2020

Muswell Hill foxes. Picture: Ruffco.studio

Muswell Hill foxes. Picture: Ruffco.studio

Ruffco.studio

Early mornings can be a struggle - some prefer to wake up with a coffee and a browse of the newspaper, others energise themselves with exercise and a splash of cold water.

But these urban foxes opted for a leisurely stretch in a Muswell Hill garden to ease themselves into the day.

They were spotted by Steve Poole and his daughter at 7am on Thursday (February 13) in Palace Gates Road, near Alexandra Palace.

Mr Poole - a pet photographer for ruffco.studio - said of his garden guests: "They're lovely creatures - we're all dog lovers and the foxes are a close relative.

"My daughter has seen them before - we think there's a family living nearby - and they've been quite reserved. We expected them to run off at any time."

According to the British Trust for Ornithology, there are 18 foxes per square km in London, making it the second most densely populated urban area for foxes in Britain after Bournemouth, which has 23 per sq km.

Mr Poole added: "Some people might see them as a pest but we enjoy having them around."

Most Read

Coronavirus: All three Royal Free Hospital patients discharged

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Belsize Park fire: Man found dead in flat after derelict building blaze

The fire was in Maitland Park Villas. Picture: Adam King

A barrister-cum-squatter, the Camden Ripper and a Kentish Town playground: This week’s Ham&High 15 years ago

The Ham&High 15 years ago, February 18 edition. Picture: Ham&High

‘We’re on our way back’: Camden Koko pays Valentine’s Day tribute to firefighters who tackled blaze to save historic music venue

Servicemen from London Fire Brigade with Koko owner Olly Bengough (left) and LFB Camden borough commander Simon Tuhill (right). Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

Police appeal to find three men over late night assault in Camden Town bar

Three men wanted in connection with an alleged Camden Town bar assault. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: All three Royal Free Hospital patients discharged

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Belsize Park fire: Man found dead in flat after derelict building blaze

The fire was in Maitland Park Villas. Picture: Adam King

A barrister-cum-squatter, the Camden Ripper and a Kentish Town playground: This week’s Ham&High 15 years ago

The Ham&High 15 years ago, February 18 edition. Picture: Ham&High

‘We’re on our way back’: Camden Koko pays Valentine’s Day tribute to firefighters who tackled blaze to save historic music venue

Servicemen from London Fire Brigade with Koko owner Olly Bengough (left) and LFB Camden borough commander Simon Tuhill (right). Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

Police appeal to find three men over late night assault in Camden Town bar

Three men wanted in connection with an alleged Camden Town bar assault. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spotted: Foxes enjoy morning stretch in Muswell Hill garden

Muswell Hill foxes. Picture: Ruffco.studio

Coronavirus: All three Royal Free Hospital patients discharged

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle United player ratings: Ceballos and Pepe star in thumping win

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin (left) and Arsenal's Dani Ceballos battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle United: Superb second half gives Gunners much-needed win

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Luiz and Bukayo Saka (right) during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Mourinho focused on Tottenham, not fifth place fight

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho on the bench at Villa Park
Drive 24