Rokesly pupils enjoy Sports Day at Priory Park

Published: 12:30 PM July 17, 2021

Sports Day for Rokesly Junoor School at Priory Park - Credit: Polly Hancock

Children from Rokesly Junior School enjoyed a lively Sports Day at Priory Park on Wednesday (July 14).

The Crouch End pupils showed their competitive streaks as they enjoyed a series of games and activities.

Pupils enjoying Rokesly Junior School's Sports Day - Credit: Polly Hancock

Students from years 1 and 2 played five-a-side football, and took part in short and long-distance races, including with bean bags and balancing quoits on their heads.

Not to leave out the parents, who of course embraced their traditional Sports Day race too.

Year 2 children run a "marathon" around the perimeter of the park - Credit: Polly Hancock

Year 2 children compete in a football match - Credit: Polly Hancock

Pupils compete in a relay race while balancing a quoit on their head - Credit: Polly Hancock

Year 2 children take part in a race - Credit: Polly Hancock

Year 2 children during a relay race while balancing a quoit on their head - Credit: Polly Hancock