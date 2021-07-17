Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Rokesly pupils enjoy Sports Day at Priory Park

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 12:30 PM July 17, 2021    Updated: 11:24 AM July 21, 2021
Sports Day for Rokesly Infant and Nursey school at Priory Park

Sports Day for Rokesly Infant and Nursey school at Priory Park - Credit: Polly Hancock

Children from Rokesly Infant and Nursey school enjoyed a lively Sports Day at Priory Park on Wednesday (July 14).  

The Crouch End pupils showed their competitive streaks as they enjoyed a series of games and activities.

Year 2 children compete in a football match

Sports Day for Rokesly Infant and Nursey school at Priory Park

Students from years 1 and 2 played five-a-side football, and took part in short and long-distance races, including with bean bags and balancing quoits on their heads.  

Not to leave out the parents, who of course embraced their traditional Sports Day race too.

Year 2 children run a "marathon" around the perimeter of the park

Year 2 children run a "marathon" around the perimeter of the park - Credit: Polly Hancock

Year 2 children compete in a football match

Pupils compete in a relay race while balancing a quoit on their head

Pupils compete in a relay race while balancing a quoit on their head - Credit: Polly Hancock

Pupils compete in a relay race while balancing a quoit on their head

Year 2 children take part in a race

Year 2 children during a relay race while balancing a quoit on their head

