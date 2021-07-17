Rokesly pupils enjoy Sports Day at Priory Park

Children from Rokesly Infant and Nursey school enjoyed a lively Sports Day at Priory Park on Wednesday (July 14).
The Crouch End pupils showed their competitive streaks as they enjoyed a series of games and activities.
Year 2 children compete in a football match
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Sports Day for Rokesly Infant and Nursey school at Priory Park
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Students from years 1 and 2 played five-a-side football, and took part in short and long-distance races, including with bean bags and balancing quoits on their heads.
Not to leave out the parents, who of course embraced their traditional Sports Day race too.
Year 2 children run a "marathon" around the perimeter of the park
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Year 2 children compete in a football match
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Pupils compete in a relay race while balancing a quoit on their head
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Pupils compete in a relay race while balancing a quoit on their head
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Year 2 children take part in a race
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Year 2 children during a relay race while balancing a quoit on their head
- Credit: Polly Hancock
You may also want to watch:
Become a Supporter
This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.
Become a Supporter