Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Tree topples onto neighbour's car after South Hampstead winds

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 4:58 PM May 5, 2021   
Belsize Road

Belsize Road - Credit: Rose Cohen

A large tree came down in South Hampstead on Monday evening after heavy winds.

The silver birch landed onto a neighbour’s car and was stretched across Belsize Road after being toppled at around 8pm.

Local resident Rose Cohen claimed that the trees on the street aren’t properly maintained by the council, with another tree having fallen in recent weeks.  

“This is a very busy road and a bus route and it’s absolutely crazy that Camden don’t seem to take this matter seriously,” Rose said.  

A Camden Council spokesperson said: “We’ve experienced extremely windy conditions in Camden and on Monday evening were called out to clear away this tree which came down in Belsize Road, this was completed the same evening.  

A cordon around the tree

A cordon around the tree - Credit: Rose Cohen

A car stuck under the silver birch

A car stuck under the silver birch - Credit: Rose Cohen

You may also want to watch:

“All Council trees receive a health and safety inspection every three years by a qualified tree officer, who will take action to address any defects found during the inspection.  

“The silver birch that fell was in good condition when last inspected in 2018/2019 and no work was necessary at the time.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Planning application nears for Murphy's Yard redevelopment
  2. 2 St John's Wood High Street traders' fears after Harry's closure
  3. 3 What do you think of the Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill bins?
  1. 4 Golders Green Hippodrome 'chooses love' at interfaith Covid vaccine drive
  2. 5 London Assembly elections: Camden, Barnet and Haringey's candidates
  3. 6 Man stabbed to death at Brent Cross Shopping Centre
  4. 7 Luxury vegan truffle shop opens in Hampstead
  5. 8 Mikel Arteta must trust Gabriel Martinelli against Villarreal
  6. 9 Ibiza comes to Kenwood with meditation and music event for 'healthy hedonists'
  7. 10 Sabrina Francis made Camden's first Black woman mayor

“Residents who have concerns or queries about the condition of any trees can email treesection@camden.gov.uk or to report a fallen tree call 020 7974 4444.” 

The tree straddled across the street

The tree straddled across the street - Credit: Rose Cohen

South Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tim Burton's house

Tim Burton's former Primrose Hill home on the market for £20m

Victoria Purcell

Logo Icon
Residents of Greencroft Gardens, Swiss Cottage.

Environment News | Special Report

Road changes have filled streets with toxic gas, say residents

Charles Thomson

person
Harry Morgan

St John's Wood's famous Harry Morgan restaurant closes

Lilian Fawcett

Logo Icon
Lorraine Brown wrote much of Uncoupling during her lunch hour as a secretary at Devonshire House prep School

Books

Hampstead secretary wrote debut novel in Waterstones during lunch hour

Isabelle Walker

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus