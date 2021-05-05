Tree topples onto neighbour's car after South Hampstead winds

Published: 4:58 PM May 5, 2021

A large tree came down in South Hampstead on Monday evening after heavy winds.

The silver birch landed onto a neighbour’s car and was stretched across Belsize Road after being toppled at around 8pm.

Local resident Rose Cohen claimed that the trees on the street aren’t properly maintained by the council, with another tree having fallen in recent weeks.

“This is a very busy road and a bus route and it’s absolutely crazy that Camden don’t seem to take this matter seriously,” Rose said.

A Camden Council spokesperson said: “We’ve experienced extremely windy conditions in Camden and on Monday evening were called out to clear away this tree which came down in Belsize Road, this was completed the same evening.

A cordon around the tree - Credit: Rose Cohen

A car stuck under the silver birch - Credit: Rose Cohen

You may also want to watch:

“All Council trees receive a health and safety inspection every three years by a qualified tree officer, who will take action to address any defects found during the inspection.

“The silver birch that fell was in good condition when last inspected in 2018/2019 and no work was necessary at the time.”

“Residents who have concerns or queries about the condition of any trees can email treesection@camden.gov.uk or to report a fallen tree call 020 7974 4444.”