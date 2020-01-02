Letter: Synagogue thanks supporters following antisemitic graffiti amid 'rise in hate speech'

South Hampstead Synagogue Archant

In a letter to the Ham&High, South Hampstead Synagogue thanks supporters, while hitting out at the rise of hate speech, both on social media and in wider society.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following the graffiti incident at our synagogue earlier this week, we would like to take this opportunity to say a huge and sincere "thank you" to all those who have been in touch to express their solidarity.

You may also want to watch:

It is very much appreciated and extremely heartwarming to know how much support there is for our community.

As a faith community, we deplore the rise of hate speech in society. Social media is polluted with anti-Semitism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, homophobia, misogyny and racism. Sadly, all these things are connected.

We stand united to show that we do not tolerate prejudice, hate and division on our streets or online.

Over the next year, South Hampstead Synagogue is determined to continue to work closely with local organisations, faith communities, neighbours and Camden Council, on initiatives to strengthen community cohesion in our great borough and across London.